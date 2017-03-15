Mystery Animals Coming to Glasgow

Executive director of ZooMontana Jeff Ewelt and his staff will be speaking at Irle Elementary and the Children's Museum on March 22. Executive director of ZooMontana Jeff Ewelt and his staff will be bringing live animals to Glasgow on March 22. To keep the community and children surprised, the type and number of animals are being kept under wraps until they make their grand appearance. Ewelt and his staff will visit and meet with Irle elementary students grades kindergarten through third.

