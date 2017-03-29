Cockroaches, Birds and a Snake, Oh My

An opossum from Zoo Montana made a grand appearance to local children at the Children's Museum in Glasgow on March 22. A myriad of animals made a special appearance at Irle Elementary and the Children's Museum in Glasgow on March 22. Executive Director Jeff Ewelt from Zoo Montana, Billings, brought cockroaches, a bull snake, an opossum, a laughing kookaburra bird and a great horned owl from the zoo, providing much entertainment to area children and parents. Ewelt and his animals first made an appearance at Irle Elementary in the afternoon speaking to children in grades kindergarten through third grade, providing many facts.

