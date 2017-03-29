Cockroaches, Birds and a Snake, Oh My
An opossum from Zoo Montana made a grand appearance to local children at the Children's Museum in Glasgow on March 22. A myriad of animals made a special appearance at Irle Elementary and the Children's Museum in Glasgow on March 22. Executive Director Jeff Ewelt from Zoo Montana, Billings, brought cockroaches, a bull snake, an opossum, a laughing kookaburra bird and a great horned owl from the zoo, providing much entertainment to area children and parents. Ewelt and his animals first made an appearance at Irle Elementary in the afternoon speaking to children in grades kindergarten through third grade, providing many facts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC