Brownies to Sell Girl Scout Cookies at Downtown Booth Saturday

Aubrey Farrar, Emersyn Tofte, Jensina Tweten and Mia Petersen pose with their cache of delectable American staple Girl Scout Cookies for their booth sale this Saturday at Markle's Ace Hardware in Glasgow. Girl Scout Brownies from Troop 2244 in Glasgow will be selling their hallmark cookies Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a booth outside Markle's Ace Hardware in downtown Glasgow.

