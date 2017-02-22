Shippwrecked Anchored in Glasgow

Shippwrecked Anchored in Glasgow

Peggy and Haylie Shipp pose in front of Shippwrecked , located at 227 5th Street South in Downtown Glasgow. Haylie Shipp opened her boutique Shippwrecked in Glasgow's Old Oddfellows Hall in August of 2016, bringing her local roots and keen eye to the downtown marketplace.

