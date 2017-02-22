Promising Auditions and Winter Readings

Promising Auditions and Winter Readings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Glasgow Courier

Pictured L-R: Mary Kaercher, Nick Dirkes, Jay Michael Roberts, Pam L. Veis and Andy Meyers performed at Soma dis Deli on Feb. 19. It was a banner winter weekend for the Fort Peck Summer Theatre, in more ways than one. For starters, live theatre returned to Valley County in the form of two staged readings of Lucille Fletcher's classic mystery radio play Sorry Wrong Number at Glasgow businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Glasgow (May '12) Jan '17 Ky person 7
George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bill Jacobson GHS... 1
News Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Valley County was issued at February 22 at 2:09PM MST

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Glasgow, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC