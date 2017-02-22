Promising Auditions and Winter Readings
Pictured L-R: Mary Kaercher, Nick Dirkes, Jay Michael Roberts, Pam L. Veis and Andy Meyers performed at Soma dis Deli on Feb. 19. It was a banner winter weekend for the Fort Peck Summer Theatre, in more ways than one. For starters, live theatre returned to Valley County in the form of two staged readings of Lucille Fletcher's classic mystery radio play Sorry Wrong Number at Glasgow businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC