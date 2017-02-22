Promising Auditions and Winter Readings

Pictured L-R: Mary Kaercher, Nick Dirkes, Jay Michael Roberts, Pam L. Veis and Andy Meyers performed at Soma dis Deli on Feb. 19. It was a banner winter weekend for the Fort Peck Summer Theatre, in more ways than one. For starters, live theatre returned to Valley County in the form of two staged readings of Lucille Fletcher's classic mystery radio play Sorry Wrong Number at Glasgow businesses.

