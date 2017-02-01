Court Brief

Karla Nix, 57, of St. Marie, was arraigned in Valley County District Court on Jan. 30. Nix is currently incarcerated in the Valley County Detention Center on the charge of exploitation of an older person, a felony. If convicted, the charge carries a penalty of up to ten years and a fine of up to $10,000.

