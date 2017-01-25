Winter Grazing Seminar Concludes in Glasgow
Lon Reukauf received an Environmental Stewardship award at this year's winter grazing seminar at the Cottonwood on Jan. 18. Dr. Angus McIntosh, executive director of the National Range Allotment Owners Association, headlined this year's winter grazing seminar at Glasgow's Cottonwood Inn on Jan. 18. The event, hosted by the Valley County Conservation District, was well-attended, with farmers, ranchers and interested area residents from McCone, Phillips, Roosevelt and Valley counties, as well as elsewhere in the region. On Wednesday, McIntosh discussed the history and ramifications of American judicial precedent as it relates to grazing and homesteading rights.
