Stabbing Suspect Charged in Glasgow
Undersheriff Luke Strommen of the Valley County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation, along with members of the Montana Highway Patrol and Federal Bureau of Investigation, into an alleged felony assault. The incident occurred near Glasgow on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Cameraman (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC