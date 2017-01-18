Resolve Montana Partners with Glasgow High School
Resolve Montana is partnering with Glasgow High School during Superhero Night at the boys and girls basketball games against the Sidney Eagles on Jan. 19. Students and families who attend the games are encouraged to sign a pledge to end prescription drug abuse. "There is a perception that prescription drugs are not as dangerous as illicit drugs," said Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Glasgow (May '12)
|Jan 13
|Ky person
|7
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC