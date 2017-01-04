Man Faces Felony Charges after Confro...

Man Faces Felony Charges after Confrontation on South Side

On Dec. 27, 911 dispatch received a call about a situation on the south side of Glasgow around 1 a.m., where reports stated there was a confrontation at a residence. At the residence the suspect, Larry Gilbert, confronted a young adult male and threatened him with an assault rifle.

