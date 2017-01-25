Glasgow Road Department Executes Snow Removal Plan
Karl Krause, head of the Glasgow Road Department, told the Courier that they are working to clear the roads of snow. Krause said the city uses their snow removal plan in order to prioritize roads for removal.
