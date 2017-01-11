Fund Set Up To Assist Garcia Family

Fund Set Up To Assist Garcia Family

Evelynn Garcia passed away Jan. 3 as a result of injuries sustained in a Dec. 31 incident on Highway 42 near the Northern Border Pipeline office, east of Glasgow. A fund has been set up at Fort Peck Federal Credit Union, 631 1st Ave N. Glasgow, to assist the Garcia family with this loss.

