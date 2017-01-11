Donate, Volunteer, Contribute to Fort...

Donate, Volunteer, Contribute to Fort Peck Summer Theater

Fort Peck Fine Arts Council Executive Assistant Jody Sundheim enjoys a little help preparing mailers at Prairie Ridge in Glasgow early last December. To donate, volunteer, or otherwise contribute to this year's upcoming theatrical season, write to [email protected], or call 228-9216.

