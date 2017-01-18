Commissioners Consider Proposal to Reduce Number of Polling Places in Valley County
On Jan. 11, the Valley County Commissioners heard a proposal to reduce the number of voting precincts across the county. The county currently has eight voting precincts located in Lustre, Frazer, Nashua, Hinsdale, Opheim, Fort Peck and two precincts in Glasgow.
