CASA Volunteers Strengthen a Growing Program in Glasgow

Cyndi Baillargeon and Linda Pischel were sworn in Jan. 18 by the Honorable Judge Yvonne Laird to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates in the Seventeenth Judicial District Court of Montana. Baillargeon and Pischel recently completed the FLEX Learning course, an online and classroom hybrid for CASA introduction and training.

