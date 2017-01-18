Bullock Appoints Helland
On Jan. 11, Governor Bullock appointed a number of different Montana residents to assist him with various state issues. One of these appointees was Abigail Helland of Glasgow, who was appointed to the state's Youth Justice Council.
