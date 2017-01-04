21 Canada Geese Left to Waste Near Gl...

21 Canada Geese Left to Waste Near Glasgow

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on 21 wasted Canada geese, likely shot in mid-to-late December, that were found on the banks of Brazil Creek just west of Paulo Reservoir, about 10 miles from Glasgow. Twenty-two geese were found, including one that was completely processed.

