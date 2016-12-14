Non-Profit Director Accused of Theft, Wire Fraud
Toni Louise Plummer-Alvernaz of Glasgow pleaded not guilty Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to the charges of theft in excess of $5,000 and wire fraud. She was charged alongside Brady Lynn Funk of Billings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Cameraman (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC