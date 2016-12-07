Governor's AIS Rapid Response Team Comes to Glasgow
Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a statewide natural resource emergency for Montana bodies of water, due to the detection of the larvae of invasive aquatic mussels at Tiber Reservoir and suspected detections at Canyon Ferry Reservoir and the Milk and Missouri rivers. The signing of the Executive Order triggers the deployment of an interagency rapid response team to respond to the emerging situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Bill Jacobson GHS...
|1
|Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
|Cameraman (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|be very careful o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC