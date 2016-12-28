Free Rides on New Year's Eve
For the past 20 years, Valley County Search & Rescue has teamed up with local wrecker services to offer party-goers a ride home after drinking on New Year's Eve. This year, the crew will begin to offer free rides home around 4:30 p.m. and will be calling it a night around 5:00 a.m. The DUI task force will be assisting with the funding for this event by donating $15 per ride with a cap of $500.
