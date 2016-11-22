Literacy Project Teams Up with Tollefson

Literacy Project Teams Up with Tollefson

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Glasgow Courier

Courier contributor Ginevra Kirkland shows off a gold "Kids Books" bin beneath Jim Tollefson's book exchange in Hinsdale's Legion Park. After launching distribution points in Frazer and Opheim earlier this fall , Boxcar Road Books has expanded to Hinsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Daniel Miller - Name on Vietnam Veterans... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Bill Jacobson GHS... 1
News Throw Out The Records From Here On Out (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News The Glasgow Courier Homepage (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Not Your Average Valentines (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Klotz Reflects On His Valley View Days (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Love That Dirty Water (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
News Cameraman (Mar '15) Mar '15 be very careful o... 1
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Valley County was issued at December 23 at 9:02AM MST

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glasgow, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC