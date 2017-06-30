There are on the News Democrat story from Monday Jun 26, titled Townsend, Kruse. In it, News Democrat reports that:

Dr. Charles and Rhonda Townsend of Glasgow, Ky. are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Owen Margaret Townsend, to August William Kruse, son of Brian and Kimberly Kruse of Fort Wayne, Ind.

