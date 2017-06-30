The alleged incident happened about 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.
A Bardstown man is accused of firing a shot into an occupied vehicle after approaching the driver at the Glasgow Walmart. The alleged victim, Stephen Napier, 23, told police he was getting gas at the Walmart on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow about 5 p.m. ET on Thursday when a man approached him, made comments about him and his car and asked him if he wanted to race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do ya'll think about Dr. Nellie Bell?
|3 hr
|Hmmmmz
|7
|cam fuze.com (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|disapointed2017
|17
|Topix bullies about fire pit spirits
|4 hr
|MindBender
|4
|Bret Broffman missing
|6 hr
|BringBretHome
|1
|Why have all the best nurses left TJ Samson?
|7 hr
|lots
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|CCR
|165,090
|Gossip
|7 hr
|atf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC