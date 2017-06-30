The alleged incident happened about 5...

The alleged incident happened about 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

A Bardstown man is accused of firing a shot into an occupied vehicle after approaching the driver at the Glasgow Walmart. The alleged victim, Stephen Napier, 23, told police he was getting gas at the Walmart on Happy Valley Road in Glasgow about 5 p.m. ET on Thursday when a man approached him, made comments about him and his car and asked him if he wanted to race.

