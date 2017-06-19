Proposal seeks more land for small-ga...

Proposal seeks more land for small-game hunting

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is holding a public hearing to discuss the possibility of a hunting access program in south-central Kentucky. The department's Wildlife Division assistant director Ben Robinson says the discussion will focus on a proposed pilot program in which private landowners would be compensated for allowing access to their property for small-game hunting.

