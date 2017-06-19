MISSING: Man believed to have been headed to Bonnaroo; vehicle found in Glasgow
Bret Broffman Jr. was likely headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN on or about June 7, according to police. Broffman's vehicle was found in Glasgow, KY on June 7 in the area of Veterans Outer Loop and Franks Mill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best mechanic for transmissions?
|6 min
|HelpPlease
|1
|What's happened to mighty dollar?
|7 min
|Yea right
|18
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|USA
|164,721
|All non-whites should be kicked out of America ...
|29 min
|Zoom
|31
|Fire pit spirits again
|1 hr
|Grow Up
|36
|Brandon Buckley (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Reunite The Veterens
|6
|Tim Chapman of cave city
|4 hr
|Acs2018
|11
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC