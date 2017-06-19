MISSING: Man believed to have been he...

MISSING: Man believed to have been headed to Bonnaroo; vehicle found in Glasgow

Bret Broffman Jr. was likely headed to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN on or about June 7, according to police. Broffman's vehicle was found in Glasgow, KY on June 7 in the area of Veterans Outer Loop and Franks Mill Road.

