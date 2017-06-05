Former lawmaker, woman, arrested on a...

Former lawmaker, woman, arrested on assault charges

Johnny Bell and Latonya Justice Clayton were arrested Sunday. A citation from the Kentucky State Police says Clayton had injuries on her wrist and right eye.

