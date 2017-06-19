CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' Jun...

CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4

CU to present 'Shrek the Musical' June 30-July 4 Cast members from Adair, Green, Taylor and Barren Counties star in this family play By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University's Theater Department, Town Hall Productions and Sunlit Moments Photography will present "Shrek the Musical" June 30-July 4 in Russ Mobley Theater, 114 University Drive, Campbellsville.

