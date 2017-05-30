Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glas...

Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native

Little Nell Walker Fernandez,80, Glasgow, KY/Nobob, KY native She was a homemaker and a member of the Antioch Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Samuel Jackson & Iola Bernice Wilborn Walker.

