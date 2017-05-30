Judge faces protests after self-recus...

Judge faces protests after self-recusal from gay adoptions

Friday May 12 Read more: World News Report

Updated 12:16 am, Friday, May 12, 2017 GLASGOW, Ky. - Protesters have called for Barren-Metcalfe Family Court Judge Mitchell Nance to resign after he issued an order recusing himself from adoption cases involving one or more gay parents.

