Judge faces protests after self-recusal from gay adoptions
Updated 12:16 am, Friday, May 12, 2017 GLASGOW, Ky. - Protesters have called for Barren-Metcalfe Family Court Judge Mitchell Nance to resign after he issued an order recusing himself from adoption cases involving one or more gay parents.
