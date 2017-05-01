Archie K. Chase, 79, Green County, KY...

Archie K. Chase, 79, Green County, KY/Barren County, KY native

May 1, 2017

Archie K. Chase, 79, Green County, KY/Barren County, KY native He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Little Bethel Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY. He was the son of the late Harry Chase and Chatherine Goad Chase.

