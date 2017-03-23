WEDDING - Glass-Pace
Christopher Glass and Jenna Pace were married at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in an intimate and beautiful ceremony at the Carriage Lane Inn, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Officiant was Aaron Glass, brother of the groom.
