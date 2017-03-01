Tobacco GAP Training at Glasgow, KY T...

Tobacco GAP Training at Glasgow, KY Tue 21 Mar 2017

Tobacco GAP Training at Glasgow, KY Tue 21 Mar 2017 There will be a tobacco GAP training open to all tobacco producers on March 21, 2017 at 6pmCT at Barren County Trojan Academy, Trojan Trail, 505 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY Participants are aske to bring GAP card to the training. Contact Brandon Bell: at 270-432-3561 Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

