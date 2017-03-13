Col. Harold Glenn McKinney, MCHS graduate, 1948-2017
Col. Harold Glenn McKinney, MCHS graduate, 1948-2017 Harold was a 1966 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and the husband of Linda Hiser McKinney of Center who survives him. He leaves behind many friends and family members.
