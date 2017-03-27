ACHS Baseball game today, 30 Mar 2017 CANCELED Today's ACHS Baseball Game: Adair County HS hosting Glasgow, KY, scheduled for 5pmCT, Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Adair County HS Baseball Field, 336 Gen John Adair Drive, Columbia, KY, has been cancelled. - WES FEESE Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

