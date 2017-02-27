Sad word of the passing of Geniece Ma...

Sad word of the passing of Geniece Marcum

Sad word of the passing of Geniece Marcum The family of Geniece Marcum would like for friends to know of her passing a few minutes ago, today, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at TJ Hospital/Glasgow, KY. A complete obituary after arrangements are finalized at Butler Funeral Home, 201 East Street, Edmonton, KY.

