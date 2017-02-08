Ronnie B Whitlow, 65, Glasgow, KY
Ronnie B Whitlow, 65, Glasgow, KY He was a native of Lake County, IN, and a resident of Barren County, KY, at the time of his death there. He was a son of the late Buford Reuben and Naomi Daugherty Whitlow.
