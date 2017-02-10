Michael Peter Irby, 79, Burkesville, KY He was Former Mayor of Burkesville, an Educator, Retired Principal of Cumberland County Elementary School, Business Owner, and member of the Retired Teachers Association. Mr. Michael Peter "Mike" Irby of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years, 8 months, and 4 days.

