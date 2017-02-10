Michael Peter Irby, 79, Burkesville, KY

Michael Peter Irby, 79, Burkesville, KY

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Michael Peter Irby, 79, Burkesville, KY He was Former Mayor of Burkesville, an Educator, Retired Principal of Cumberland County Elementary School, Business Owner, and member of the Retired Teachers Association. Mr. Michael Peter "Mike" Irby of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years, 8 months, and 4 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travel ban 14 min He Will Burn 16
need to buy some drugs 22 min Sisters 6
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '15) 1 hr another 988
Shoplifting at walmart -- consequences?? (Dec '14) 2 hr really 41
Rudy Runyon is a LIVING LEGEND (Nov '12) 3 hr Veteran 23
Rudy Runyons Front Street Church of Holy Worship (Nov '12) 4 hr Tammy 30
Old Man at Walmart chasing young women 4 hr watching 97
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glasgow, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC