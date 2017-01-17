The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 22 Jan 2017 The Sneed Family, Southern Gospel Singing group from Glasgow, KY will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. This is a free event; however a love offering will be taken.

