The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 22 Jan 2017
The Sneed Family, at Egypt Christian Church, Sun 22 Jan 2017 The Sneed Family, Southern Gospel Singing group from Glasgow, KY will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Sunday, January 22, 2017 at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY. This is a free event; however a love offering will be taken.
