Moviegoer accused of concealing hatchet at Glasgow theater

An alleged incident at a Barren County movie theater Saturday night left a man in jail. >> MUGSHOTS: January 2016 Roundup According to a news release from the Glasgow Police Department, an officer working security at Glasgow Highland Cinema noticed a man who appeared to be intoxicated carrying a backpack.

