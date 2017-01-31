Meet Jeff Jobe, White House Skype questioner
The publisher of six weekly community newspapers in South Central Kentucky, Jobe learned Wednesday that he had been invited by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to ask a question at the next day's press briefing - via Skype. "You're talking to a guy who is sitting in his car behind his office building in Glasgow, Kentucky," Jobe said in an interview.
