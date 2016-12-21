Ricky Dean Dudley, 56, Adair County, KY
Ricky Dean Dudley, 56, Adair County, KY He was employed by Nemak in Glasgow, enjoyed fishing and farming. He was a member of a respected SW Adair County family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glasgow High School
|24 min
|jmop
|107
|Moslems in town
|1 hr
|Really
|9
|Jimmy phelps
|3 hr
|really
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|lol
|156,741
|Use Last word Game (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|another
|2,037
|Another Word Game. (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|another
|2,758
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|another
|852
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC