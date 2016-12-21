Literal Christmas spirits experience related by Joe Turner/Paul Revere "On Christmas eve night, as dark and cold a night as commonly seen in this country, we are all met at Kinnaird's store, equipped with guns, bells, tin buckets, horns, etc..." By "Jim" In 1898, Mr. Joseph Turner, a longtime resident of Metcalfe County, returned to his native Adair County for the space of a few months. For a number of years, his writing had appeared in the Edmonton and Glasgow newspapers under the cognomen Paul Revere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.