Literal Christmas spirits experience related by Joe Turner/Paul Revere
Literal Christmas spirits experience related by Joe Turner/Paul Revere "On Christmas eve night, as dark and cold a night as commonly seen in this country, we are all met at Kinnaird's store, equipped with guns, bells, tin buckets, horns, etc..." By "Jim" In 1898, Mr. Joseph Turner, a longtime resident of Metcalfe County, returned to his native Adair County for the space of a few months. For a number of years, his writing had appeared in the Edmonton and Glasgow newspapers under the cognomen Paul Revere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Skeeter
|156,740
|Moslems in town
|1 hr
|Okay
|3
|Use Last word Game (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|another
|2,037
|Another Word Game. (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|another
|2,758
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|another
|852
|Old Man at Walmart chasing young women
|3 hr
|Park Ave
|39
|Bahia
|6 hr
|Maxey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC