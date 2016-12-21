Jackie Tim Strode, 60, Eighty Eight, KY

Jackie Tim Strode, 60, Eighty Eight, KY

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Columbia Magazine

Jackie Tim Strode, 60, Eighty Eight, KY He retired from SKF , Glasgow, KY, after 37 years as a maintenance man. He was a native of Monroe County, KY, and a resident of Barren County, KY, at the time of his death there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min usa 156,729
Brittany young 26 min shutup 17
Kelsey Wallace 36 min M-TOWN 8
Big o tire 1 hr Rubberman 20
When applying for WIC do they go by income?? (Nov '08) 10 hr JTP 90
Jennifer Graves-who knows 13 hr Grow up 15
Old Man at Walmart chasing young women 13 hr Doris 38
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Glasgow, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC