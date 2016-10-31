Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musical...

Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musicale Presents Randall Olson

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 31, 2016 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musicale Presents Randall Olson By Linda Hitchcock Glasgow Musicale is honored to present what promises to be an unforgettable concert by violin virtuoso Randall Olson on Sunday, November 13, 2016, at 2pmCT, at First United Methodist Church, 500 Green Street, Glasgow, KY. He is Co-Concertmaster of Orchestra Kentucky, a renowned musician, Violin and Viola teacher at Bowling Green String Academy and recording artist who has played with Vince Gill, Chet Atkins, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glasgow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min usa 156,690
tina asher 38 min Lee 7
Greg Jones (Sep '14) 1 hr Tracie 3
Glasgow High School 1 hr Yes 105
Jimmy phelps 1 hr A True Gem 3
6 letter word game..change one letter! (Apr '09) 4 hr another 948
Topix will be reported to the FCC (Sep '08) 7 hr ha 54
See all Glasgow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glasgow Forum Now

Glasgow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glasgow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glasgow, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC