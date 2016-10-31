Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musicale Presents Randall Olson
Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musicale Presents Randall Olson By Linda Hitchcock Glasgow Musicale is honored to present what promises to be an unforgettable concert by violin virtuoso Randall Olson on Sunday, November 13, 2016, at 2pmCT, at First United Methodist Church, 500 Green Street, Glasgow, KY. He is Co-Concertmaster of Orchestra Kentucky, a renowned musician, Violin and Viola teacher at Bowling Green String Academy and recording artist who has played with Vince Gill, Chet Atkins, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Glasgow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|usa
|156,690
|tina asher
|38 min
|Lee
|7
|Greg Jones (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Tracie
|3
|Glasgow High School
|1 hr
|Yes
|105
|Jimmy phelps
|1 hr
|A True Gem
|3
|6 letter word game..change one letter! (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|another
|948
|Topix will be reported to the FCC (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|ha
|54
Find what you want!
Search Glasgow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC