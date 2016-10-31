Raise Your Bows High: Glasgow Musicale Presents Randall Olson By Linda Hitchcock Glasgow Musicale is honored to present what promises to be an unforgettable concert by violin virtuoso Randall Olson on Sunday, November 13, 2016, at 2pmCT, at First United Methodist Church, 500 Green Street, Glasgow, KY. He is Co-Concertmaster of Orchestra Kentucky, a renowned musician, Violin and Viola teacher at Bowling Green String Academy and recording artist who has played with Vince Gill, Chet Atkins, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.