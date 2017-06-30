United Way allocates $70k to county n...

United Way allocates $70k to county non-profits

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Clare County Review

Did you know that United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is a 100 percent local organization led by a board of directors from Clare and Gladwin counties - and that the money raised here, stays here? The money raised through the annual campaign is carefully distributed to our community partners by volunteers that live and work here as part of our allocations process. Those volunteers serve on Citizen Review Panels, evaluating grant applications from local organizations and making funding recommendations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gladwin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15) May '17 U got GOT 9
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12) Jan '17 Judson 3
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16) Nov '16 jane 3
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sallyk 1
Richard Croff (Mar '15) Mar '15 Richard Croff Fir... 1
See all Gladwin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gladwin Forum Now

Gladwin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gladwin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Gladwin, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC