United Way allocates $70k to county non-profits
Did you know that United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is a 100 percent local organization led by a board of directors from Clare and Gladwin counties - and that the money raised here, stays here? The money raised through the annual campaign is carefully distributed to our community partners by volunteers that live and work here as part of our allocations process. Those volunteers serve on Citizen Review Panels, evaluating grant applications from local organizations and making funding recommendations.
Read more at Clare County Review.
