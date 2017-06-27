Prudenville Secretary of State office to be remodeled July 10-14
PRUDENVILLE, Mich. The Roscommon PLUS Secretary of State office in Prudenville will be closed from July 10-14 for a remodeling project, but customers can hop online to ExpressSOS.com instead, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|May '17
|U got GOT
|9
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Judson
|3
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Richard Croff (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Richard Croff Fir...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gladwin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC