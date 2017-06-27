Prudenville Secretary of State office...

Prudenville Secretary of State office to be remodeled July 10-14

PRUDENVILLE, Mich. The Roscommon PLUS Secretary of State office in Prudenville will be closed from July 10-14 for a remodeling project, but customers can hop online to ExpressSOS.com instead, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.

