Gov. Snyder Adds Bay and Gladwin Counties to Disaster Declaration Due to Flooding
Gov. Rick Snyder today instructed the Michigan State Police to amend a recent "state of disaster" declaration to include two additional counties in mid-Michigan after heavy rains caused widespread flooding last week. Along with Isabella and Midland counties, the amended disaster declaration now includes Bay and Gladwin counties.
