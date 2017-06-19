Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, r...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan Beef Industry Commission

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Dave Clark of Clifford, as well as the reappointments of Bret Schapman of Almont and Garry Wiley of Gladwin to the Michigan Beef Industry Commission.

