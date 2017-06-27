FEMA to Begin Joint Preliminary Damag...

FEMA to Begin Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment for Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland Counties

Gov. Rick Snyder today requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment with state and local officials to review damages and response costs caused by last week's torrential rain and flooding in Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties. This request was granted by FEMA and is the next step in the process of asking for federal assistance.

