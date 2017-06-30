Currier charged with CSC

Currier charged with CSC

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Clare County Review

An ongoing investigation of incidents nearly a decade ago in a Hay Township residence in Gladwin County led to last Monday's arrest of Walter Currier, 32, of Clare County, for first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation of the matter leading to a warrant for Currier's arrest, according to a press release Tuesday.

